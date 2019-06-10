Photographer of the Day: Steve Stanger

Category: Architecture

Photographer: Steve Stanger

Photo: “Battlefield State Park Museum (Freehold NJ)”

I would imagine that the architect of this wonderful museum was well aware that the historical pieces inside the museum would be seen from outside, and also feature reflections of the exterior pieces as well! By careful positioning, we are able to view both in superimposition.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.