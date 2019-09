Photographer of the Day: Steve Lavelle

Category: Portrait

Photographer: Steve Lavelle

Photo: “Katarina 4”

An action pose in this portrait starts a story — an attractive woman in a potentially less-than-desirable place raises her arm. What is she doing? Is she getting the attention of an Uber driver? Is she waving to friends or her significant other? A good portrait can begin a story by asking questions. This one asks many and there are many stories in the answers.

