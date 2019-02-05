Photographer of the Day: Steve Lavelle

Category: Architecture

Photographer: Steve Lavelle

Photo: “Palace of Fine Arts, San Francisco”

This is an unusual photo of a well known structure. Having captured the building at night or at the transition of night/day, the illumination is principally from the man made light within the building, but the long exposure which adds the night sky adds color and the sense of place that provides impact. The reflection of the scene mirrors the beauty of the building and the echo of the last wisps of day.

