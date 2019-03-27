Category: Outdoor
Photographer: Stefano Cerchiaro
Photo: “Minimal”
I love the simplicity of this, the tones, the space left around the tree within the image and the contrast. A gorgeous example of using a long exposure to smooth out the water in just the right amount.
Thank you Stefano for sharing your image with us.
Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.
Lauri Novak
Lauri Novak is an international award-winning fine art photographer, mentor, traveler, wonderer and wanderer: inspiring and challenging you to see the world in a new and unique way. You can find her on social media at those listed under her profile pic and also at LauriNovak.com
Latest posts by Lauri Novak (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Stefano Cerchiaro - March 27, 2019
- Photographer of the Day: iLOVEnature Photography - March 20, 2019
- Photographer of the Day: Andre vd Meulen - March 13, 2019
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.