Photographer of the Day: Stefano Cerchiaro

Category: Outdoor

Photographer: Stefano Cerchiaro

Photo: “Minimal”

I love the simplicity of this, the tones, the space left around the tree within the image and the contrast. A gorgeous example of using a long exposure to smooth out the water in just the right amount.

Thank you Stefano for sharing your image with us.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.