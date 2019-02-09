Photographer of the Day: SnapWednesday

Category: Love
Photographer: SnapWednesday
Photo: “Be My Valentine”
This macro shot of a rusted fence shows the age that love often renders. The depth of field here is stellar, making the heart part of the fence truly shine. A great find!
Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.
Bryan Esler
Assistant Editor at Photofocus
Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan. Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
