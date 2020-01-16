Photographer: slingblade_2004
Photo: “Deadwood, South Dakota”

I realize it’s past the holidays but I had to share this image. It’s just so picture perfect and what we all imagine a small-ish midwest town to look like during the holidays. Beautiful atmospheric shot.

