Photographer of the Day: Sergio Del Pesco

Category: Street

Photographer: Sergio Del Pesco

Photo: “unknown”

I saw this image by Sergio Del Pesco and thought, I love that he chooses to tell their story with them not looking at the camera. It is incredibly powerful to me and I want to encourage you to try and tell someone’s story without them making eye contact with the lens. Then upload them to the Photofocus Flickr group so I can see what you’ve come up with!

