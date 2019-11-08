Category: Land + Sea

Photographer: Scott Westhoven

Photo: “Castle Builders”

This photograph really rings home to me, reminding me of my childhood growing up in Northern Michigan. For the Land + Sea category, I love showcasing the landscape as a background element, with a primary subject or two taking up the focus of the frame.

The concentration of the boy is met with his (presumably) mother looking on, possibly advising him. The black and white treatment makes this stand the test of time, and really helps to dramatize the scene.

