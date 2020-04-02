Photographer: Scott Stults
Photo: “Fiber Optics & Water Bottle 2”

This is another great example in terms of what can be done with everyday home objects. The red fiber optic lights shine the bottle nicely, giving it a mysterious look, and in a dark scene, it works perfectly.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.