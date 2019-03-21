Photographer of the Day: RyuFilms

Category: Street
Photographer: RyuFilms
Photo: “Nishiki Market in Kyoto”
I love street photography. It has the power to make you feel like you are right there in the scene. I saw this image and immediately become claustrophobic. I wouldn’t have even tried to walk down that alley. I also really love that it looks like the alley is never-ending. Makes it seem other dimensional and really draws your eye in.
