Photographer of the Day: RyuFilms

Category: Street

Photographer: RyuFilms

Photo: “Nishiki Market in Kyoto”

I love street photography. It has the power to make you feel like you are right there in the scene. I saw this image and immediately become claustrophobic. I wouldn’t have even tried to walk down that alley. I also really love that it looks like the alley is never-ending. Makes it seem other dimensional and really draws your eye in.

Originally shared to the Photofocus website. Submit yours via the Photofocus website.