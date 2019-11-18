Category: Architecture
Photographer: Rudy Pilarski
Photo: “bibliothèque nationale Richelieu”

The grandeur of this structure is more akin to a cathedral, yet it’s a magnificent library! Using careful positioning and an extremely wide angle lens, Rudy includes both the striking ornate ceiling, as well as the reading desks and patrons securing the scale of the room. The stacks in the distance highlight the grandness of this unique and stately reading room.

