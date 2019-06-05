Photofocus

Photographer of the Day: Romeo Ninov

Category: Outdoor
Photographer: Romeo Ninov
Photo: “Fallen Shapes”

The patterns made by the water in this are so interesting and the reflections add a whole other layer of shapes to them as well in this image. I love the rich, bright green and blue which balances out the black and white in the middle. It reminds me of a very cool abstract flag.

A very well seen moment. Thank you for sharing your image with us.

Lauri Novak

Lauri Novak is an international award-winning fine art photographer, mentor, traveler, wonderer and wanderer: inspiring and challenging you to see the world in a new and unique way. You can find her on social media at those listed under her profile pic and also at LauriNovak.com

