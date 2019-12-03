Category: Portrait
Photographer: Robertino Radovix
Photo: “Wakhi”

This portrait of an Afghani young woman is haunting and innocent and mysterious. Her large wide-open eyes and downward tilted chin haunt us with wondering what she has seen and experienced. This is simply wonderful.

