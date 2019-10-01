Category: Portrait

Photographer: Robertino Radovix

Photo: “Woman”

A powerful portrait can happen in a moment. A woman, chin resting in her bejeweled hand, looks into the lens of the camera. Illumination from a small window strikes her weathered face. Her surroundings are dark, almost a painterly backdrop for her gaze. Was this a moment or a deliberate interaction with the photographer? We will never know. It doesn’t matter. Does it?

