Photographer of the Day: Robertino Radovix

Category: Portrait
Photographer: Robertino Radovix
Photo: “Kirghizi”
A great face — a child’s face — with an old soul expression makes this portrait so very powerful. The single light paints the picture demonstrating the power of light and photography.
