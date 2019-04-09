Category: Portrait
Photographer: Robertino Radovix
Photo: “DSC_2516-Modifica”
This man is a part of his environment in the portrait “Untitled” by Robertino Radovix. The face offers the weathered lines of experience that only a life outdoors can add. His story is well told with the background a soft canvas against which this super sharp portrait of an outdoorsman rests.
Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.
Kevin Ames
Latest posts by Kevin Ames (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Robertino Radovix - April 9, 2019
- Sunday Comics: Mirror, mirror - April 7, 2019
- TIPA Awards: Skylum Luminar wins 2019 Best Imaging Award - April 3, 2019
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.