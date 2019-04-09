Photofocus

Photographer of the Day: Robertino Radovix

Category: Portrait
Photographer: Robertino Radovix
Photo: “DSC_2516-Modifica”

This man is a part of his environment in the portrait “Untitled” by Robertino Radovix. The face offers the weathered lines of experience that only a life outdoors can add. His story is well told with the background a soft canvas against which this super sharp portrait of an outdoorsman rests.

