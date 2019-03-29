Photographer of the Day: Robert Jack Images

Category: Urbex

Photographer: Robert Jack Images

Photo: “School’s Out Forever”

Abandoned schools always get my interest when it comes to urban exploration. This photograph, by Robert Jack, is stunning because of the minimalism present. Very little do you see a clean area with a lone object when it comes to urbex. In what must have been a classroom, this lone desk stands the test of time. And when every other student went home … it stayed behind for good.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.