Photographer of the Day: Robert Armstrong

Category: Portrait

Photographer: Robert Armstrong

Photo: “Wedding Day”

One of the most special days in a couple’s lives is their wedding day. Robert Armstrong creates a memorable group portrait of a bride and her attendants in their sleepwear on the morning of the big event. This simple, sweet photograph will be a treasure for all of the women who are in it for a lifetime. And who knows for how many generations to follow.

