Photofocus

Education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Portrait Photographer of the Day Robert Armstrong with "Wedding Day".

Photographer of the Day: Robert Armstrong

0

Category: Portrait
Photographer: Robert Armstrong
Photo: “Wedding Day”

One of the most special days in a couple’s lives is their wedding day. Robert Armstrong creates a memorable group portrait of a bride and her attendants in their sleepwear on the morning of the big event. This simple, sweet photograph will be a treasure for all of the women who are in it for a lifetime. And who knows for how many generations to follow.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.

Kevin Ames

Photographer, Educator, Author at Kevin Ames Photography
Photography is life. Kevin is living it to the fullest. His practice includes fashion, editorial, architectural and corporate photography. Most of all he loves making photographs! Read his blogs here and at www.kevinamesphotography.com.

Latest posts by Kevin Ames (see all)

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share your thoughts