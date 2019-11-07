Category: Street
Photographer: Ritxy
Photo: “unknown”

Doesn’t this photo just scream Happy Halloween? I am a huge fan of Halloween. It is probably my favorite holiday. The costumes, face painting, and the candy, I love it all! This costume makeup is incredible. Anyone know what creature this is?

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.