Category: Street
Photographer: Ritxy
Photo: “unknown”

This is a spectacular street photography image by Ritxy! It immediately catches your attention and draws you in. The little girl standing next to the gentleman who is squatting down has the same reaction I have to this image. Great job Ritxy.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.