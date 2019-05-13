Photographer of the Day: Ritxy

Category: Architecture

Photographer: Ritxy

Photo: “untitled”

One of the interesting twists when taking night photos, particularly of man made structures, is that the architect or building owner can make a huge statement with the use of purposeful lighting, especially colorful light. While this building is interesting enough from a form and shape perspective (it almost looks as if it’s prepared to fly on its own!), the stark and saturated colorful lighting adds terrific punch.

