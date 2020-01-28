Category: Street

Photographer: Ringo Coene

Photo: “Appartment”

My goal for 2020 is to train my eye to see things like this. I am a portrait photographer so I struggle to see beauty if someone isn’t in my frame. However, this image titled “Appartment” by Ringo Coene is striking to me due to the recurring leading lines and the symmetry.

