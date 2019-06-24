Photographer of the Day: Ria Trouw

Category: Architecture
Photographer: Ria Trouw
Photo: “Treppe von unten”
This is such an elegant staircase abstract! What really makes the image a standout is the surprising organic deviation from the normal predictable pattern; the topmost portion not following the typical spiral and adding a strong punctuation mark on the image itself.
