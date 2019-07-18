Photographer of the Day: Rex Mandel

Category: Street

Photographer: Rex Mandel

Photo: “Union Square – San Francisco, CA”

Rex Mandel, I tip my hat to you. This is one of the most unique street Photography of the Days I have seen since I started doing this about six months ago. And to be honest I doubt I’ll see another one like it. It is a perfect image for this category and I love it, it tells an entire story!

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.