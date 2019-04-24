Category: Outdoor
Photographer: Renato Greco
Photo: “Macaone”
I love the rich, fall tones of this and how the butterfly colors pull from the background. Beautifully lit by the sun and great depth of field to make the subject pop in this.
Thank you for sharing this with us, Renato.
Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.
Lauri Novak
Lauri Novak is an international award-winning fine art photographer, mentor, traveler, wonderer and wanderer: inspiring and challenging you to see the world in a new and unique way. You can find her on social media at those listed under her profile pic and also at LauriNovak.com
Latest posts by Lauri Novak (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Renato Greco - April 24, 2019
- Feeling stuck? - April 23, 2019
- Celebrating Earth Month through photography - April 19, 2019
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.