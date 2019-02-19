Photographer of the Day: Rafa Velazquez

Category: Architecture

Photographer: Rafa Velazquez

Photo: “Ocanografic Valenciae”

This beautiful organic structure, within the City of Arts and Sciences, is an open-air oceanographic park, designed by Félix Candela, and is very reminiscent of Eero Saarinen’s arched designs (such as the “Gateway Arch in St. Louis, and the original TWA flight center at JFK Airport in Queens, NY), as well as Jørn Utzon’s Sydney Opera House. It’s reflection in the lake echoes its undulating design.

