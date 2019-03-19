Photographer of the Day: photodaddi

Category: Portrait
Photographer: photodaddi
Photo: “Untitled”
Soft light. Window background. Young girl in a costume. Full makeup. Blue eyes. Innocent? Caught? What do these things bring to mind? This is a wonderfully simple and still complex portrait.
Kevin Ames
Photographer, Educator, Author at Kevin Ames Photography
Photography is life. Kevin is living it to the fullest. His practice includes fashion, editorial, architectural and corporate photography. Most of all he loves making photographs! Read his blogs here and at www.kevinamesphotography.com.
