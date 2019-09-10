Photographer of the Day: Philip Osborne

Category: Portrait

Photographer: Philip Osborne

Photo: “Lauren”

“Lauren” is a portrait that reveals and has its viewer’s asking questions. Why the ace of diamonds? Is Lauren herself raising her hand to ask one?

While I am rarely a fan of this forearm-resting-on-the-head-with-armpit pose, it works as a framing element blocking the busy reflective background while giving the subject a very casual, easy look.

