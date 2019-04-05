Photographer of the Day: Peter Skaugvold

Category: Travel
Photographer: Peter Skaugvold
Photo: “s181207PS261”
With Spring Break in full swing, this is a bit of a “different” travel photograph. Here, a young boy is seen in Thailand with his hearts set on the deep sea. What his thoughts are you don’t know. What he’s anticipating doing, again you don’t know. It leaves so many questions, but really lets you imagine and explore with your own creative story.
