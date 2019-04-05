Photofocus

Photographer of the Day: Peter Skaugvold

Category: Travel
Photographer: Peter Skaugvold
Photo: “s181207PS261”

With Spring Break in full swing, this is a bit of a “different” travel photograph. Here, a young boy is seen in Thailand with his hearts set on the deep sea. What his thoughts are you don’t know. What he’s anticipating doing, again you don’t know. It leaves so many questions, but really lets you imagine and explore with your own creative story.

Bryan Esler

Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan. Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
