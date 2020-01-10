Photographer: Peter Hickson
Photo: “Winter Waves”

“Winter Waves” shows the power of nature along with its infinite beauty. The photograph was made on Haling Island off the coast of England. Peter Hickson has made a statement image where all of the elements — waves, pier posts and most importantly light come together.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.