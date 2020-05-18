For the month of May we asked you to share your stay safe at home images with us. What can you create from where you are? It can be taken in your own backyard, out your window or something you create using what you have in your house.

Photographer: Peter Feteris

Photo: Olive Oil Drops

A brilliant color combo in this wakes me right up and grabs my attention. Mixing oil and water with photography can make for some incredible abstract images.

I would love to know what the background was that Peter used with this. It’s fun to see the different shapes that are created in the bubbles.

Thank you for sharing with our group.

Originally shared by submitting via the Photofocus website.

