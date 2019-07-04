Photographer of the Day: Paulo Moreira

Category: Street
Photographer: Paulo Moreira
Photo: “Leica CM”
I absolutely love that film is making its way back into photography. I started in film in high school and so it holds a special place in my heart and this adorable image of these two boys made my heart even happier. I hope their mom saw this image or got a copy somehow.
Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.
