Photographer of the Day: Paulo Moreira

Category: Street

Photographer: Paulo Moreira

Photo: “Leica CM”

I absolutely love that film is making its way back into photography. I started in film in high school and so it holds a special place in my heart and this adorable image of these two boys made my heart even happier. I hope their mom saw this image or got a copy somehow.

