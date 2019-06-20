Category: Street
Photographer: Paul Martin
Photo: “Through the Alley”
This image by Paul Martin instantly caught my eye. I love the framing of the couple super close. The leading lines of the buildings that draw you away from them and onto the lady walking the alley. I love the tone of the image. The whole thing tells multiple stories all at the same time and I am fascinated with it all!
Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.
Erin Holmstead
Latest posts by Erin Holmstead (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Paul Martin - June 20, 2019
- Photographer of the Day: David @ Rockets Photos - June 13, 2019
- Photographer of the Day: Joel Williams - June 6, 2019
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.