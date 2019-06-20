Photographer of the Day: Paul Martin

Category: Street

Photographer: Paul Martin

Photo: “Through the Alley”

This image by Paul Martin instantly caught my eye. I love the framing of the couple super close. The leading lines of the buildings that draw you away from them and onto the lady walking the alley. I love the tone of the image. The whole thing tells multiple stories all at the same time and I am fascinated with it all!

