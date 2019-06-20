Photofocus

Education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Photographer of the Day: Paul Martin

0

Category: Street
Photographer: Paul Martin
Photo: “Through the Alley”

This image by Paul Martin instantly caught my eye. I love the framing of the couple super close. The leading lines of the buildings that draw you away from them and onto the lady walking the alley. I love the tone of the image. The whole thing tells multiple stories all at the same time and I am fascinated with it all!

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.

Erin Holmstead

Erin Holmstead is a beauty and commercial portrait photographer, engaged member and organizer of the Cache Valley Photographers, and is crazy about fashion and beauty photography. She makes pictures with people her primary study (especially her kids), but she is excited to learn and share all kinds of photographic techniques.

Latest posts by Erin Holmstead (see all)

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share your thoughts