Photographer: Patrick Burnham
Photo: “untitled-116.jpg”

I personally think toy photography is under-appreciated in the art world. Toy photography to me is an art form. It is the art of portraying what is inside someone’s imagination and bringing it to life. It is bringing your childhood fantasy to life. Patrick Burnham is doing just that and I am a fan. Great work!

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.