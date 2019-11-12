Category: Portrait

Photographer: Pat Callahan

Photo: “Antigua, Guatemala”

This portrait, “Antigua, Guatemala” puts the gentleman in his environment of rich yet aged yellow stucco. He sits on a metal wheeled wheelbarrow next to an iron grated window that shows a hacienda in warm light. The colors compliment each other and the subject as well. The portrait asks us to think about who this man is — what he does and why he is resting there.

