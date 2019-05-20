Photofocus

Photographer of the Day: Pamela Aminou

Category: Architecture
Photographer: Pamela Aminou
Photo: “Overture”

At first glance, this might not even seem to be a photograph of just buildings at all. It almost appears that an organic life form might be swallowing a building, and that would suggest a very creative architect and a very carefully positioned photographer! The treatment of the surrounds, particularly the absence of clutter and a distracting sky, makes this really stand out as powerful.

