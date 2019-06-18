Photofocus

NIkonCameraAct's "NYC Welcome" take the honor for Photofocus Photographer of the Day

Photographer of the Day: NikonCameraAct

Category: Portrait
Photographer: NikonCameraAct
Photo: “NYC Welcome”

This portrait “NYC Welcome” is a wonderful commentary on how many visitors to storied New York City view the residents. The gentleman’s stern gaze, his frowning lips and very closed, defensive body position with arms tightly folded with a background filled with people is a portrait that tells the everyday story of the city.

