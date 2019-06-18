Photographer of the Day: NikonCameraAct

Category: Portrait

Photographer: NikonCameraAct

Photo: “NYC Welcome”

This portrait “NYC Welcome” is a wonderful commentary on how many visitors to storied New York City view the residents. The gentleman’s stern gaze, his frowning lips and very closed, defensive body position with arms tightly folded with a background filled with people is a portrait that tells the everyday story of the city.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.