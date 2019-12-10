Category: Portrait
Photographer: Nicki Manou
Photo: “bb”

“bb” is an art portrait that our Photographer of the Day Nicki Panou has created. It is the first in her series “we are the dead.” There has been an underlying debate as to photographs being art in the same way that paintings and sculptures are regarded. The question can be raised as well about this image being a portrait. It’s important to consider the content rather than the category.

