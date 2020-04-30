Photographer: Natasha Jelezkina
Photo: “Stay home. Save lives. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ COVID-19 The Merchandise Mart. Chicago”

What a crazy time we are living in. I’m grateful that we have photographers all over the world capturing images like this that will forever be part of history. This is an incredibly powerful image by Natasha Jelezkina.

