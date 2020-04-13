Photographer: Natasha Jelezkina
Photo: “The World Has Changed…”

The snow-covered shoreline of Lake Michigan glows with golden light. The skyline at blue hour shapes the background. The familiar buildings are inviting yet the photo with melting snow foreshadows the coming epidemic that will shut down most of the world. Changed indeed.

