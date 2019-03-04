Photographer of the Day: mxfelix01

Category: Portrait
Photographer: mxfelix01
Photo: “Refugee Eyes”
Portraits aren’t always beautiful. Even when the subject is tragic or appears that way, a great photographer can see and record the spirit of the subject. This photograph does that very well.
