"Refugee Eyes" by Photofocus Photographer of the Day mxfelix)1

Photographer of the Day: mxfelix01

0

Category: Portrait
Photographer: mxfelix01
Photo: “Refugee Eyes”

Portraits aren’t always beautiful. Even when the subject is tragic or appears that way, a great photographer can see and record the spirit of the subject. This photograph does that very well.

