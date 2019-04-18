Photographer of the Day: Monty Montgomery

Category: Street
Photographer: Monty Montgomery
Photo: “A stroll #LifeinOshkosh”
To me, capturing a mood or feeling in an image can be way more powerful than getting a perfect exposure right. And dare I say harder than all the technical stuff. Monty Montgomery did it all in this image. Bravo my dear friend, bravo!
Erin Holmstead
Erin Holmstead is a beauty and commercial portrait photographer, engaged member and organizer of the Cache Valley Photographers, and is crazy about fashion and beauty photography. She makes pictures with people her primary study (especially her kids), but she is excited to learn and share all kinds of photographic techniques.
