Photographer of the Day: Monty Montgomery

Category: Street

Photographer: Monty Montgomery

Photo: “A stroll #LifeinOshkosh”

To me, capturing a mood or feeling in an image can be way more powerful than getting a perfect exposure right. And dare I say harder than all the technical stuff. Monty Montgomery did it all in this image. Bravo my dear friend, bravo!

