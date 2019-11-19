Category: Portrait
Photographer: Mike
Photo: “My baby girl in the Cotswolds”

A dad’s love for his daughter is captured fully in this portrait, “My baby girl in the Cotswolds,” by today’s Photographer of the Day, Mike. This is a family portrait at its best. The photo does exactly what it’s supposed to do — capture a memory of a good time in a child’s growing up time. The title itself says a lot about how Mike feels about his daughter.

