Photographer: Michael Hutchinson

Photo: “Abandoned Spring”

The grass greens while some flowers appear. The trees framing this old home have yet to bloom. The promise of spring will grow all around the house that will remain in its winter pallor. This story begins with the title and continues with the flat light and desaturated paint on the house while the colors of nature are fully realized.

