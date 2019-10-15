Category: Portrait

Photographer: Michael Hitchinson

Photo: “Shirt of fishes”

The characters in the world make the best portrait subjects. These fascinating people stand out because they are their own individual selves. This portrait aptly titled “Shirt of fishes,” is simple yet the more you look at it the deeper it gets. From the photograph in his shirt pocket to the bottle wrapped in a magazine to the reading glasses halfway down his nose to the bokeh-ed folks in the background all parts come together to anchor us to the gentleman’s inquisitive gaze.

