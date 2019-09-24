Category: Portrait
Photographer: Michael Hutchinson
Photo: “Virginia Farmer”

“Virginia Farmer” reminds us of the Works Progress Administration (WPA) photographs made during the Depression of the 1930s. The gentleman is weathered, confident and worldly. We understand from this photo that he has lived a life on the land. His hat, white high neck tee shirt and suspenders are supporting characters in his story.

