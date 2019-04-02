Photographer of the Day: Michael Hutchinson

Category: Portrait

Photographer: Michael Hutchinson

Photo: “Bouncer”

A stern face with a reflection of neon on the forehead sets up the viewer to believe the story of “Bouncer.” This is a man who has to keep things peaceful in a bar where bad behavior can happen. The portrait from Michael Hutchinson earns him the nod at Photofocus Photographer of the Day. This photograph tells the story in a beautifully powerful composition.

