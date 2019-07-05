Photographer of the Day: Michael Hoffman

Category: Freedom
Photographer: Michael Hoffman
Photo: “Happy Fourth of July!”
There’s nothing that says freedom truly like a huge fireworks show. This show, captured last year by Michael, is in the birthplace of America — Philadelphia. The fireworks amongst the cityscape really help to capture a surreal scene, truly showing what America is all about.
