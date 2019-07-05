Photofocus

Education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Photographer of the Day: Michael Hoffman

0

Category: Freedom
Photographer: Michael Hoffman
Photo: “Happy Fourth of July!”

There’s nothing that says freedom truly like a huge fireworks show. This show, captured last year by Michael, is in the birthplace of America — Philadelphia. The fireworks amongst the cityscape really help to capture a surreal scene, truly showing what America is all about.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.

Follow Me

Bryan Esler

Associate Editor at Photofocus
Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan. Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
Follow Me

Latest posts by Bryan Esler (see all)

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share your thoughts