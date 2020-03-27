Photographer: Melinda G
Photo: “Red is the ultimate cure for sadness. -Bill Blass”

Anyone else counting down the days until spring? This image by Melinda got me excited about it. I have a personal goal of finding and photographing an eagle this year. Fingers crossed that I succeed!

