Photographer of the Day: Matt Harvey

Category: Travel
Photographer: Matt Harvey
Photo: “Morning on the Shore”

The tones of this image are simply stunning. Matt does a phenomenal job of capturing the sunrise, without actually photographing directly at the sun. The colors tell a story, as do the waves that are coming on shore. Just an absolutely beautiful capture of something so common with travel photographs.

Bryan Esler

Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan.
