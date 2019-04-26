Photographer of the Day: Matt Harvey

Category: Travel

Photographer: Matt Harvey

Photo: “Morning on the Shore”

The tones of this image are simply stunning. Matt does a phenomenal job of capturing the sunrise, without actually photographing directly at the sun. The colors tell a story, as do the waves that are coming on shore. Just an absolutely beautiful capture of something so common with travel photographs.

